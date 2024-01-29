Joanne M. Santos, 62

Born and raised in the South Shore town of Quincy, Joanne Mary Santos died peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was 62.

The middle child of 5, Joanne was a cherished daughter of Joan M. (Fanning) Santos (formerly a Cape retiree from Quincy, who now resides in Reading) and the late John M. Santos, who died in 2001. She is fondly remembered by her siblings Karin Samatis (husband William) of Reading, Brenda O’Brien (partner Craig Stevens) of Stoneham, Doreen Manning (husband Robert) of Shirley, and her late brother John Santos. Joanne also was a proud aunt of 7 nieces and nephews.

Joanne found the love of her life, John E. Seegraber of Quincy, 14 years ago. They lived together in Plymouth in a beautiful apartment overlooking the ocean. John was her partner, caregiver and solid rock that guided her days, and her family are forever grateful for their beautiful relationship.

Affectionately called Jo Jo by her close circle, Joanne had a lovely group of friends with whom she kept in touch regularly. These friends stayed connected throughout her life, and Jo Jo was always there for them through thick and thin.

Joanne had a form of muscular dystrophy called myotonic dystrophy, a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness. As this disease progressed, she persevered with a positive attitude. With the help of her partner, friends and family, Joanne continued to live a connected life full of fun and laughter.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joanne’s name to Muscular Dystrophy Association, Inc., 1016 W Jackson Blvd. #1073, Chicago, Illinois 60607 by visiting: mda.org.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.