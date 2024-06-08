Joanne Marie Laporte Sheridan, 95, of Kennebunk, ME, died peacefully at home on May 26, 2024.

Joanne was born on January 5, 1929, in Englewood, New Jersey, the daughter of Léo Frédéric Laporte and Beatrice Giacobbe, and raised in Leonia, NJ.

She majored in anthropology at New York University. She later earned a master’s degree in education at Boston State College and taught elementary and middle school in Quincy (MA) Public Schools for over two decades, a career for which she was grateful to be able to guide students to become better versions of themselves.

Joanne was the beloved wife of Bob Sheridan and was survived by their two sons and two daughters (and spouses); nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Joanne was the dear sister of the late Julia Larsen (Irving); brother Léo Laporte (Margaret); sister-in-law Mary Margaret Fox (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.

Joanne and her husband were married on January 8, 1955, in Leonia, NJ, and together they shared 69 years of loving marriage. They raised their family in Quincy, Mass. In recent decades, the two resided in Kennebunk, ME.

Joanne was a loyal friend, a good listener, a life-long learner, and a “feminist” – in the context of that bygone era, and well before that word came into everyday usage. She was a leader, and one whose knowledge and judgment were sought out by family, friends, and colleagues.

Joanne had a strong but understated faith in God.

Joanne had an enduring passion for the world of ideas, was a voracious reader, a strong promoter of education, and avid traveler. Joanne maintained a range of hobbies and pursuits. In recent decades, she followed her passion for botany, earning a certificate in this field, and spending years exploring, teaching and learning about the plant kingdom and its many wonders – particularly lichens!

Above all else, Joanne loved her family, and was fiercely proud and protective of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We miss her dearly.

Joanne and her family also extend their warmest appreciation to Rhonda Conley, of Alfred, Maine, who provided extraordinarily kind and loving care to Joanne in her final months of life.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joanne’s name to the Wells Reserve and Laudholm Farm, in Wells, ME.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Joanne’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.