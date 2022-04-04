John A. Chiavaroli, Jr.

John Arthur Chiavaroli, Jr. 85, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022.

John grew up in Quincy and lived in Weymouth for over 50 years. He played football for North Quincy High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Everglades. John earned his Associate Degree in Applied Science at Newbury Junior College while working for the U.S. Postal Service where he later retired. He was a member of the Weymouth Elks Lodge where he served as Exalted Ruler. He participated in many community events over the years. John enjoyed traveling the country with his wife and family. He loved sports and was an avid Patriots fan. Dad will be remembered and sadly missed by all that knew him and loved him. He was a proud father and Papa that loved his family deeply.

John was the son of the late John and Lena Chiavaroli, and the loving brother of Anna Hession. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Barbara Chiavaroli. Loving father of Steven Chiavaroli and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Paul Chiavaroli and his wife Susan of Abington, Sandra Neary and her husband Richard of Weymouth, and Lisa Chiavaroli of Weymouth. Proud Papa of Kristen Sheehan and her husband Daniel, Steven Chiavaroli Jr, Lauren Senechal and her husband Kyle, Nicole Calderas and her husband Carlos, Anthony Chiavaroli, Melissa Neary, Rebecca Neary, Nicholas Neary and great grandchildren Ayden, Layla, Owen, Savanna and two more on the way.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea St. (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in John’s memory.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.