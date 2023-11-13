John A. Coyne, 99

John A. Coyne, age 99, of Quincy formerly of Milton and Dorchester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, November 10, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Blanche (Deveau) Coyne. Devoted father of Jeanne A. Hall and her husband Greg of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Hall of Reading and Suzanne Hall and her husband Bryan Petit of Swampscott. Loving brother of the late Joseph, Paul, Leo Coyne and Margaret O’Brien. Dear brother-in-law of Barbara Coyne of Bonita Springs, FL. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John was known for his kindness, independence, and willingness to serve others. He was always grateful for his family-immediate and extended. John was a devoted husband to his wife of 62 years, Blanche. He had great joy being a father to Jeanne “Toni” and a grandad to Chris and Suzanne playing with them as children and continuing a strong bond as they got older.

Most of his career was with the USPS as a letter carrier and later as a supervisor. His daily long walks continued through June this year harkening back to his early career.

John was a decorated veteran of the Army Air Corp. 303rd Bomb Group, 360th Squadron in WWII. A recipient of the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars, he suffered severe wounds when his plane was hit returning to England from Germany. John was modest and quiet about his WWII service like most members of the ‘greatest generation.’ Although he never spoke of his wartime experience during Jeanne’s formative years’ he did begin to share some details with his grandchildren later in life.

He was a member of the Dorchester Lower Mills Knights of Columbus Post #180 serving in a variety of positions. Also, he was a member of the former VFW Post on River Street in Dorchester. John thoroughly enjoyed golf and downhill skiing. After spending over half his life in Dorchester, John and his late wife moved to Milton where he was an active member of Saint Agatha’s Church as a parishioner and involved in liturgical services. He and Blanche later moved to Quincy residing there for 10 years.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 18th at St. Agatha Paris, 432 Adams St., MILTON at 10:30 am. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 17th at the Dolan funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., (EAST MILTON SQUARE) from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John may be made to the Fund for BC High-Financial Aid https://www.bchigh.edu/give/.