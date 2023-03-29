John A. Delorey of Quincy passed away March 27th, 2023.

Precious father of Christine Delorey. Grandfather of Jacqueline Fraser and great grandfather of Cora Rajotte all of Quincy. Brother of James Delorey of Plymouth and the late Kevin and Dennis Delorey.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours Sunday April 2nd, 2023 2-4 PM in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in John’s name to Cops for Kids, P.O. Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185.

