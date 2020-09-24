John A. Lutts, PhD

John A. “Jack” Lutts, PhD, a forty-seven-year resident of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Monday, September 21, 2020, with his wife Ruth, by his side, at his recent home at Sunrise Senior Living in Braintree. He was 88 years old.

Jack was born, February 1932, in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Hilda and John Lutts, and older brother to William “Bill” who predeceased him. He often recounted times growing up during the Great Depression and working at his father’s grocery store. Following graduation from Loyola H.S. in 1950, Jack made the decision to enter the Jesuits – called to a life of service. During this time, he earned a Bachelor of Science from Spring Hill College, Mobile, AL (1957), and both his Master’s (1959) and Doctorate in Mathematics (1961) from the University of Pennsylvania. After much contemplation and prayer, Jack made the decision to leave the Jesuits before fully becoming a priest.

In 1966, Jack was invited to join the faculty at the University of Massachusetts which he proudly accepted and relocated to the Boston area. There he spent the next forty-one years as a Professor of Mathematics. He was a valued and beloved staff member and appreciated by many students. 1966 was also the same year Jack made the fortuitous decision to attend a Catholic Singles Mixer at ‘Lanes and Games’ in Cambridge. There he picked up one bowling ball only to put it back down saying to himself, “that’s too heavy.” Next came a female voice (Ruth’s) who said, “Good—because that’s my ball!” Jack and Ruth were married on June 10, 1967 and went on to be blessed with seven children and thirteen grandchildren.

Jack answered the call to serve in many ways —as a leader, a teacher, a caring mentor, and a devout Catholic. An involved member of his community, Jack served as President of Furnace Brook Elementary PTA. For Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy, he and Ruth led Pre-Cana classes and he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was also one of the founding members (1963) of Clavius Mathematical Research Group which still gathers every summer to discuss Mathematical research, live as a community, and pray. He also dedicated time to mentoring teachers and students through a program he helped develop in conjunction with Dorchester H.S. He was an active member of the Mathematical Association of America.

Above all, Jack was a devoted husband and a dedicated father and grandfather. He was always there for his family whenever he was needed. Despite his obligations and his involvements, he always managed to find the time to embrace, encourage and challenge each of his children to become the best individual they were meant to be. In recent years, he thoroughly enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, always interested to hear about their adventures and offer advice. He will remain in our hearts forever.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Ruth (Hanson) Lutts. Devoted father of Judy Yap and her husband Michael of Denville, NJ, John Lutts and his wife Carol of Rockland, Eric Lutts and his wife Barbara of Doylestown, PA, Irene Lutts and her husband Kevin Gillespie of Quincy, Claire St. Tulnoynum and her husband Glenn of Concord, Paul Mazzarella Lutts and his wife Alyssa of Quincy, and Laetitia Brundage and her husband Patrick of Lynn.

Loving grandfather of Ella, Faith, Mary, Joshua, Jessica, Conor, Morgan, Iain, Elena, Emerson, Grayson, Bonham, and Skylee.

He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen (Hanson) Endres of Albuquerque, NM and Eileen Lutts of Towson, MD, four nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Hugh Endres.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, September 28, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The Mass will be livestreamed and the link will be available on his obituary at thesweeneybrothers.com. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted and interment will take place privately. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.