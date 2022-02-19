John A. MacDonald, 93

John A. MacDonald, age 93, died peacefully, at his home, on Thursday, February 17, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

John was born at home in Quincy, on March 20, 1928 to the late Lauchie and Elva (Cairns) MacDonald. Raised and educated there, he was a member of Quincy High School, Class of 1946.

Married in 1950, he was the adored husband of Audrey R. (Anglim) MacDonald for 71 years. They made their home in Randolph for the last sixty years.

Devoted father of Robert J. MacDonald and his wife Katherine of Hanson, Kenneth J. MacDonald and his wife Jennifer of Norwell, Laurie R. Camarda and her husband Ronnie of Marshfield.

Loving grandfather of Matthew, Michael, Maggie, Scott, Heather, and Cameron MacDonald, Olivia, Andrew, and Daniel Camarda. Much-loved great-grandfather of Finlay and Isla. Dear brother of the late Robert E. MacDonald and his late wife Joyce. Brother-in-law of Deborah Higgins of Quincy. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

John was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving as an M.P. in Germany with the U.S. Occupational force in 1946. In 1950, he was recalled to active duty in the Korean conflict and received the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars.

He retired from Stone and Webster Engineering after 28 years as a Technical Illustrator and had previously worked for the former S. Gunnar Myrbeck advertising company of Quincy.

John was a man of faith and a lifelong active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy, where he served as a deacon, trustee, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and basketball coach.

As a gifted photographer, he won several awards for his work. He was frequently engaged in entertaining social and civic groups with his multi-media photographic presentations.

As a boy and an adult, his happiest times were spent with family and friends on Prince Edward Island.

John was dedicated to his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His family is comforted by knowing he is now at peace with his Lord.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, February 20, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Monday, February 21, at 11 a.m. Pastor John W. Culp will officiate. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church Missionary Fund, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

