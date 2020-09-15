John A. Tangherlini, 84

John A. “Snooky” Tangherlini, age 84, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Quincy, to the late Corado and Nina (Sammartano) Tangherlini. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1954. After high school, John enlisted in the United States Army and served for three years during the Korean conflict. When he returned home, he graduated from Northeastern University in Boston. He had lived in Weymouth for most of his life.

He worked as a mechanical engineer. John began his career with the Foxboro Company in Foxboro for twenty-five years and then continued with the Boston Pipe Company in Somerville for twenty-three years.

Snooky was an avid sports fan and athlete. He played football in high school and enjoyed supporting the New England Patriots. Most of all, Snooky loved and was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, proudly supporting their accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty years of Anna E. (Quintiliani) Tangherlini, the love of his life and best friend. Devoted father of Jayne M. McKenna of Weymouth, John A. Tangherlini, Jr. and his wife Ann of Rockland, Robert P. Tangherlini and his wife Kathy of Cohasset, and Mark D. Tangherlini of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Alida, Jessica, Marissa, Nickolas, and Daniel. Dear brother of Anna Barnes of Marco Island, Fla., Marie Long, and Eleanor Pompeo, both of Weymouth. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, September 16, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, September 17, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.