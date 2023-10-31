John B. Downey, 68

John Brian Downey, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023. He was 68.

He was born to Helen (Hourihan) and Edward Downey and raised in Quincy. He attended Archbishop Williams High School, where he was his senior class president and a basketball star. After graduating, he attended college in Montreal. After college, John worked many jobs. From baker at Jordan Marsh, to making pizzas at the Alumni, to then working at Martignetti Companies in shipping and receiving. He worked there for more than 30 years before retiring.

In his spare time, John was an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. When he wasn’t cheering on his teams, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Kathy. The two went on cruises, traveled to Canada, Bermuda, New Mexico and Washington D.C. At home he spent many weekends doing crossword puzzles, always in pen.

John had a way of making and maintaining connections with everyone he met. He was always first to lend a helping hand or to crack a joke when you needed a smile. He will be missed by the many lives he touched.

Beloved husband of 35 years to the late Kathy Downey (Jones). Devoted father to Erin Moran and her husband John of Quincy. Loving brother to Susan Downey and her partner Loretta Butehorn of Hingham. Cherished grandfather to Jacob Moran of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Predeceased by his parents, Helen and Edward Downey, and his siblings, Rosemary Downey, Kathi Ingley and Edward J. Downey.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, November 4th, from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 205B, Framingham, MA, 01701. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.