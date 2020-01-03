John B. Kelly, Jr., 82

John B. “Jack” Kelly, Jr., age 82, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and was the son of the late John B. and Mildred (Clauss) Kelly. Jack attended local grade schools and graduated from Dorchester High School as president of the Class of 1956. Jack was a three-sport athlete in high school achieving All-City team honors in football. As a young man, he also played for a semi-pro football team. Jack enlisted in the United States Army National Guard on July 24, 1960. He proudly served his country for six years and was honorably discharged on June 3, 1966. Following the service, Jack had a successful career with the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department, earning the rank of captain and proudly retired in 2002 after many years of service.

In his retirement, Jack enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod and Ireland with his wife Louise. A family man, spending time with his family and grandchildren was the most important part of his life. Jack always enjoyed being present for his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities and made himself present to participate in their lives. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching football and his favorite Boston teams. Jack was active in local politics and enjoyed reading political books. He was also an active member and volunteer at the Quincy Senior Council of Aging Kennedy Center.

Jack was a true gentleman and was devoted to his family. He dedicated himself to the service of others and was always a compassionate and gentle person. Jack’s hard working, loving and caring demeanor are part of his legacy that continues through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Jack was the beloved husband of Louise A. (Grant) Kelly. The two married on Oct. 3, 1964 at St. Monica’s Church in South Boston. Together they shared 55 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of John G. Kelly and his fiancée Nanci Sullivan of Quincy, Brian G. Kelly and his wife Diana of Quincy and Christine M. Marcarelli and her husband Mark of Braintree. Loving grandfather of Keegan and Lindsey Kelly both of Lenox; Thomas, Tyler and Aubrielle Kelly, all of Quincy; Mia, Marc Anthony and Milana Marcarelli, all of Braintree. Dear brother of Marilyn Nickley of Abington, Joseph Kelly and his wife Katie of Boston’s North End, the late Jeanne Richter and her surviving husband Paul of Bedford, the late Rosemarie Hurley and her surviving husband Leo of Whitman, the late Margaret Kelly and the late Diane Herr. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

