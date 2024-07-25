John Buckley, Jr., 90

John Buckley, Jr. of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died December 15, 2020. He was 90.

He was born in Quincy to Martha (Wepsala) and John Buckley. John was a proud United States Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He worked at General Dynamics most of his adult life until they closed the gates and then went on to work for the Braintree School department as a custodian, until he retired.

In his earlier years, John was a member of a candlepin bowling league. He enjoyed trips to Nantasket Beach and vacations with the family. His life centered around his family, and he adored his grandchildren. In his later years he spent a lot of time outdoors and took daily walks to go try his luck playing the daily lottery number. When he was home, he would play games and watch movies on his computer to pass the time. He was a quiet man with a friendly smile and kind disposition.

The beloved husband of 60 years to the late Dorothy M. “Dot” Buckley (Aspesi). Loving father of Kathleen Buckley of Braintree, Michael Buckley of Braintree, and Steven Buckley and his wife Paula of Stoughton. Brother of the late Thomas “Chub” Buckley and Robert Buckley. Gramps of Christopher and Jaymee Buckley. John is also survived by many nieces.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, August 1st, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, August 2nd, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dot and John may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA, 02190. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.