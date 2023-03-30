John C. Grant, 90

John C. “Jack” Grant, age 90 and a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence in Delray Beach, Florida, in the comfort of his loving family.

Jack was born in Winthrop, to the late Margaret (Herrick) and Robert T. Grant, Sr., and was raised and educated in Quincy Point. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951.

Jack proudly served in the Massachusetts National Guard for many years. He was employed with General Motors, working as an inventory receiver at the company’s parts warehouse, first in Newton and later in Westwood, where he was a longtime member of the United Auto Workers Local 422. He retired in 1996 after forty-three years of service. Jack also owned and successfully operated his own cleaning business for over twenty-five years.

Jack was a devoted and lifetime parishioner of Saint Joseph’s Church in Quincy Point. He was a former member and officer of the Braintree Moose Lodge. He was a winter resident of Delray Beach, Florida for over twenty years and enjoyed running the bocce league with his wife, Anne.

Jack loved flowers and had a passion for gardening. He was known for meticulously maintaining his yard and pool and had been recognized with a “Neat Neighbor” award by the Patriot Ledger. Jack enjoyed hosting cookouts and pool parties. He was an opera enthusiast and regularly shared his love for classical music with the neighbors. His avid quest to remove and relocate squirrels was legendary. He was a dedicated Boston sports fan. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-eight years to the love of his life, Anne L. (Barrell) Grant.

Devoted father of Mary T. Swindells and her husband, Steven, of Smithfield, Maine; John J. Grant and his wife, Lisa, of Hanover; Linda E. Morin and her husband, Richard, of Prince Frederick, Maryland; Martin J. Grant and his wife, Lynne, of Braintree; Kathleen M. Dhingra and her husband, Sunil, of Braintree; and Roberta “Robin” E. Muise and her husband, Vincent, of Milton.

Loving grandfather of fourteen and great grandfather of seven.

Dear brother of the late Robert T. Grant, Jr., Colonel, U.S.A., Ret. and his late wife, Paulette; the late Paul H. Grant and his late wife, Loretta; and the late Mary E. Dyson and her late husband, Charles “Cliff.”

Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Monday, April 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy, on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Saint Joseph’s Food Pantry, c/o 556 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.