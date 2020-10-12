John Canavan Gartner, 49

John Canavan Gartner, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was 49.

Born in Falmouth on September 5, 1971, John was raised in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy. John was the son of the late Helen W. Canavan and Bernard L. Gartner. He attended local schools and graduated from Boston College High School with the Class of 1989 and continued his education at UMass Boston. John worked for Fidelity where he helped build and run the foreign exchange operations. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. A selfless and caring person, John stopped working in 2014 to stay home and care for his ailing mother up until her death in 2016. Since then, he was a devoted stay at home dad to his two young sons.

Family was the most important part of John’s life. There was not anything else he would rather be doing other than hanging out at home with his children. He always reflected on the summers as a child he spent on the Cape with family and friends, something he wanted his boys to experience as they grew up. John enjoyed listening to a variety of music and ensured his sons, though young, started to gain an appreciation. An ideal weekend evening for John was cooking a great meal together with his wife, trying a new wine and enjoying a football game. John was very resourceful and practical, always thinking ahead and well informed. He had a unique way with words and was often described by friends as the most genuine and funny person in the room and known for his witty commentary.

John was a sincere, caring and loving person. His love for family and friends is part of his great legacy that continues through his children, family and friends. John will be missed by all the lives he touched.

John was the beloved husband of Michaela A. Edwards, with whom he shared 15 loving years. He was the devoted father of Thomas C. “Tommy” Gartner and Michael B. Gartner, both of Quincy. John is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 through 8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy.

Following cremation, John will be interred privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be sent to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with John’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.