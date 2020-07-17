John D. Morris, 59

John D. Morris, age 59, of Greenville, N.H., formerly of Quincy, died, from a traumatic brain injury July 15 at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Fort Eustis, Va., to the late John E. and Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Johnston) Morris, he was raised and educated in Quincy. Mr. Morris was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1979.

He had lived in Greenville, N.H. for eighteen years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

Mr. Morris was employed as an information technology consultant in the financial service industry for many years.

Beloved husband for nineteen years of Christine A. (Vella) Morris. Dear brother of Brian A. Morris and his wife Vilma of New Ipswich, N.H., Michael F. Morris and his wife Pamela of Norton, and the late Daniel E. Morris. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.