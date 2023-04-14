John D. Myers, of Quincy, died April 11, 2023.

John adored his family, especially his daughter Melissa. He loved watching all Boston sports and was an all-star basketball player in high school, attending the Celtics Training Camp. He enjoyed traveling with his family, while at the same time a homebody. John was a hard worker and was always loyal and well liked by his customers and fellow contractors. He was an honest and generous man who had a dry sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Cherished son of Virginia Myers of Winchester and the late John Myers and step son of Mary Lee Myers of Peabody. Beloved husband of 25 years to Elaine (Joseph) Myers of Quincy. Devoted father of Melissa Myers of Quincy. Loving brother of Paul Myers of Quincy and Pamela Caliskan and her husband Abraham of Acton, and step brother to Rhonda MacDonald of Salem. Cherished son in law of Joan Joseph of South Boston. Loving uncle of Stephen and Caroline Caliskan and many other nieces, nephews, and close friends. Also survived by his cherished cat Callie.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, April 20th from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Spondylitis Association of America, 16430 Ventura Blvd., Suite 300, Encino, CA 91436.

