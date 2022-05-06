John DiCrasto, 63

John DiCrasto of Taunton, formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was 63.

He was born to Frank and Elizabeth “Betty” DiCrasto and raised in Quincy. John attended the Norfolk Agricultural School in Walpole where he learned many skills, especially in the kitchen. He worked as a chef at the Parker House Restaurant for many years and then went on to own his own painting and power washing business, DiCrasto Painting and Power Washing.

John wore his heart on his sleeve and left nothing unsaid. He didn’t simply enter the room, he filled it with his boisterous presence and bright personality, illuminating every corner and crevice. His energy and smile were contagious, especially when he was talking about some of his many interests. He had a knack for making his interests, your own and he had many. Whether it be something he watched on the History Channel, a recipe he wanted you to try, one of his many toys including his prized red supercharged Corvette or boating. His love for music was not bound by a genre, it stretched from opera to rock and roll, and oldies to country. If it was on the radio, it was for John.

You didn’t know John if you didn’t know his passion for animals, especially dogs. In his lifetime, he had rescued countless dogs and given them a home and the love they deserved. With dogs there was no prejudice, or discrimination, all breeds, demeanors and sizes. John had a lot of love to give and that he did, especially to his family, friends and yes, his beloved dogs. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survived by his cherished daughter, Alyssa J. Britton of Quincy and her mother, Shirley Britton of Hanover. Brother of Linda Auger and her husband Dan of Braintree, Diane Landrey and her husband James of Fort Meyers, FL, Jean Dondero and her husband Richard of Cottonwood, AZ and Paula Bobrow of PA. Beloved owner of Nico the dog of Taunton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated following the visiting hours at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to CARE Southcoast Center of Animal Rescue and Education, 197 Middle Rd., Acushnet, MA 02743.

