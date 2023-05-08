John Drohan Neal, 57

John D. (LJ) Neal of Brockton, formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2023, at the age of 57.

John was the loving, proud father of Joseph G. Neal and Grace M. Neal of Brockton; son of the late Gerard J. and the late M. Grace Neal of Quincy; cherished brother of James L. Neal, Sr. and his wife Mary Kelly of Quincy, Marygrace Neal of Quincy, Robert G. Neal of Braintree, Deirdre A. McCaul and her husband Peter of Quincy, Gerard J. Neal, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Dorchester, and the late Donna M. Neal of Dorchester. John was also the loved, fun uncle to many nieces and nephews.

John was raised and educated in Quincy graduating from North Quincy High School, Class of 1983.

John was recently employed by the Quincy Police Department in their Communications Division as an E-911 specialist. John was a highly respected and skilled EMT, a career he loved, working for Coastal Medical Services prior to his retirement from that field. The majority of his EMT career was spent with Fallon Ambulance.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on May 15, 2023, 4-8 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Mass to be held at Divine Mercy Parish/St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy on May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at helpfightra.org. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.