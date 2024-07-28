John E. Callahan Jr., 85

John E. Callahan Jr. of Quincy, formerly of Hingham and Holbrook, died unexpectedly at his home, following a brief illness, on Friday, July 26, 2024. He was 85.

John was born in Quincy on March 3, 1939, and was the son of the late John E. Sr. and Margaret (Darcy) Callahan. He was raised in North Quincy, attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School. Following high school, John enlisted in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed his time serving in the National Guard, and though he was not deployed, he was always ready and willing to serve his country. John’s career was in commercial construction as a carpenter. He enjoyed his career and the relationships he built throughout the years.

John was the father of Michael Callahan of Hanover, Gregory Callahan of Florida, and Peter Callahan of Wareham. He was the grandfather of Maura and Emily. John is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

Following cremation, John’s funeral services and interment will be held privately. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in John’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

