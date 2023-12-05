John E. Collins Jr., 88

John E. Collins Jr. died in the comfort of his family, at home in Quincy, Saturday, December 2, 2023, after a five-year battle with dementia. He was 88 years old.

Jack was born in Boston and raised and educated in Quincy before being employed on the grounds crew at Wollaston Golf Club, Quincy. He entered the United States Navy as a reservist, later deploying active duty on the USS Saratoga, of which he was a plank owner. After discharge he returned to Wollaston Golf Club and then became a general contractor. In 1970, he began employment at the MBTA as a mechanic, retiring in 1991. Jack founded Quincy Small Engine in 1982 with his son Christopher, going on to work together for many years

Jack enjoyed skiing, golf, and traveling with family and his grandchildren enjoyed rides with Papa for ice cream. Restoring and driving vintage Fords were favorite pastimes. He loved the family dogs, Tyson, Rocky, Louie and especially Bear. He was a member of The Neighborhood Club of Quincy.

Beloved husband of Maureen (Traverse) Collins. Loving father of Gregory M. Collins of Boston, Christopher J. Collins and his wife Susan of Milton, Kara E. Hannigan and her husband Michael and Kerri E. Joyce and her husband Richard, all of Braintree. Grandfather of John, Teddy, Patrick and Bridget Collins, Avery and Emerson Hannigan and Richard, Charles and Henry Joyce. Brother of the late Ruth Coleman and Lois Mineo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday 4-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery.

Special thanks to his caregiver Angie. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or www.nvna.org.

