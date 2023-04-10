John E. Igo of Brockton passed away April 7, 2023.

Son of the late John and Marilyn Igo Cherished brother of Stephen Igo and his wife Michelle of Braintree and Joseph Concannon of CA. Loving Uncle of Jack, Jamieson and Nolan Igo all of Braintree.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7 p.m. in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to BAMSI, 10 Christy’s Dr., Brockton, 02301. For online condolences please visit Hamellydon.com.