John E. Keleher

John E. “Jack” Keleher, of Lakeville, formerly of Winthrop and Quincy, died peacefully at home, May 24, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. “Peg” Keleher. Loving father of Lauren E. Leydon and her fiancé David Swaney of Lakeville, Paul F. Keleher and his wife Chantal of Scituate, Kathleen R. Keleher and her wife Sarah Struble of Roslindale, and the late John F. Keleher, Jr. Cherished brother of Cornelia Wassell of GA, and the late Elizabeth O’Doherty, Mary Griffin, and Jean Rodriguez. Loving grandfather of Erin Leydon of Lakeville, William Keleher of Scituate, and Rory Keleher of Roslindale. Jack is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.

Jack grew up in Winthrop Beach and graduated from Winthrop High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam after which he returned to Massachusetts, settling in Quincy. Jack worked as a machine mechanic and candy worker, eventually retiring from Tootsie Roll Industries after 35+ years of service.

Jack had a lifelong passion for investing, which he enjoyed sharing with others, starting a family investment club and helping other people learn to invest through his work with the Greater Boston Chapter of the NAIC. Also an avid sports fan, Jack closely followed the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots but his favorite sport was horse racing, especially if he could convince family and friends to accompany him to the track.

He was a charming storyteller who was immediately fast friends with anyone he met. Those who knew him will miss his humor and kindness, and remember his strong love for his family.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Home Base, 125 Nashua Street, Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114, supporting veterans, service members and military families.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.