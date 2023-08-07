John E. Walker, Jr., 69

John E. Walker, Jr. of Boynton Beach, FL formerly from Quincy, MA passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2023 at 69 years young. Jack loved being around people and will be remembered for his kind and generous ways along with his love of family, friends and sports. Anyone who knew Jack could always count on him to have extensive data and statistics on any team or players at any time – simply amazing!

Born on Sept. 30, 1953 in Waltham, MA, Jack graduated from North Quincy High School, Quincy, MA Class of 1971. He went on to attend Salem State College and Suffolk University with a focus on Business Administration.

Jack’s jobs all involved his joy of being with others, from his days as a youth supervisor for troubled adolescents, to a sales rep and eventually many years in the restaurant business. He worked as a Bartender at both Lantana’s in Randolph and Finian’s Restaurant in Quincy and then as a General Manager of the Varsity Club Restaurant & Sports Café in Quincy. In 1994 he moved to Florida and was the Manager of Boston’s Upperdeck Restaurant in Delray Beach and also Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach. Jack spent the last few years working for LMGI Ltd. doing private security work at one of the Palm Beach estates on the ocean.

Jack was predeceased by his parents John and Sidonia Walker and his older brother William. He leaves his 2 sisters, Dorothy and Virginia and her husband Ken, along with nieces and nephews. Jack also leaves behind his many friends and colleagues who will also greatly miss him. It was very heart-warming to hear the many wonderful memories people had of Jack, but especially one comment of: They just don’t make men like Jack anymore – a rare find and good solid guy.

With his passing, there is a profound loss. There will be a ‘Celebration of Life’ Mass in Boynton Beach on September 28th. Details are being finalized and will be posted on his Facebook page.