John E. “Jack” Ward of Quincy passed away February 11 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver for Teamsters Local 25 and 653 for many years before retiring.

Jack was an avid baseball fan and a Babe Ruth baseball coach for several years. He was a member of the Quincy Elks, McKeon Post in Dorchester, and was an usher at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy.

Beloved husband of Jean L. (Morrissey). Father of John E. Ward and his wife Annemarie of East Bridgewater, Jean M. Cirafice and her husband Robert of Hanover, Joseph F. Ward and his wife Ellen of Braintree, James M. Ward and his wife Julie of Middleboro, and Julie A. Kenney and her husband Christopher of Milton. Brother of Catherine Finerty of Milton, and the late Francis Ward, Dorothy Murphy, Charles Ward, Richard Ward, and Carol Martin. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only 20 guests will be allowed within the funeral home at once, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.