John E. Wuerth Jr.

John Edward Wuerth Jr., born March 17, 1934, died Oct. 9.

Mr. Wuerth was born and raised in Quincy, son of Captain John Edward Wuerth of the Quincy Police Department and his wife Eva. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. On June 8, 1956 he married Helen Ann Murphy at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cohasset.

Mr. Wuerth traveled to the Detroit, Michigan, area to find work. He brought his family out in 1966 to join him.

He was a member of the American Legion, Berkley Post #374 and he retired from Plumbers Local #98. Mr. Wuerth was an avid Detroit Lions and New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed watching golf and boxing

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Helen Ann, who passed away Oct. 2, 2014.

Loving father of Diane (Vince) Kliebert, John (Vickie), Michael (Lori) and Tim Wuerth, all of Michigan. Dear grandfather of eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marilyn (Greg) Riley and Barbara Habelt. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore, Mich.