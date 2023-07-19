John F. Alves Sr., 67

John F. Alves Sr, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. He was 67.

He was born in Dorchester to Irene (O’Neill) and Virgil Alves and raised in Savin Hill. John graduated from South Boston High School and went on to attend Bunker Hill Community College where he earned his EMT certification. He worked with the Boston Fire Department and retired as a Lieutenant after almost 40 years.

John was always the first to take action when someone needed a helping hand. He had a big heart and was happy to help those in need. In 2001, while working with the Boston Fire Department, he was awarded the Walter Scott Medal for Valor for going above and beyond the call of duty, risking his life to save another.

In his spare time, John loved the ocean. He was a lifetime member of the Port Norfolk Yacht Club and served as the Rear Commodore for a year. He loved time spent with family and friends at the yacht club and on his boat, Playin’ Hooky. John was an avid fisherman and could never resist the opportunity to make a cast and wet the line. He was an excellent cook and often did so not only for his family at home but for the firehouse as well.

Devoted spouse of 38 years to Laura Alves (Wileman) of Quincy. Beloved father to Leah Polcari of Quincy and John Alves Jr. of Quincy. Loving brother to Joseph Alves of Braintree, James Alves and his wife Patricia of Clearwater, FL, Michael Alves of Dorchester, and Daniel Alves of Wareham. Cherished grandfather to Anthony and Mia Polcari of North Chelmsford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews from Massachusetts, Hawaii and Maryland. Predeceased by his parents, Irene and Virgil Alves and his sister, Eileen Mavilia.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 26th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Thursday, July 27 th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to American Lung Association for COPD research: https://www.lung.org/lung-health-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/copd/learn-about-copd/copd-research.

