John F. Basile, 65

John Francis Basile, age 65, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

John was born in Braintree, to the late Frank and Gloria (Santosuosso) Basile. Raised and educated in Braintree, he was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1975, where he served as Class President, and also attended Stonehill College. He lived in Quincy for thirty-three years, previously in Braintree for most of his life.

As a young man, he was proud to join his late father, Frank, in their family’s well-known catering business, Basile’s Catering of Braintree. John worked in the catering industry for thirty-seven years before opening Basile’s Restaurant on Franklin Street in Quincy for several years.

John loved hosting and cooking for holidays and milestones for family and friends, always making sure everything was divine.

He enjoyed music, especially jazz, the outdoors, and “glamping”, his term for camping.

Most of all, John was all about his family, especially devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He reminisced often of all the loved ones he had shared memories with.

Beloved husband for thirty-three years of Lynn M. (McAnarney) Basile.

Devoted father of Chris McDonough and his wife Kathy of Abington, Richard McDonough and his wife Lynn of Weymouth, and Amy Fleming and her husband Shawn of N.H.

Loving grandfather of Nichelle Basile and Zakary McDonough.

John is also survived by several godchildren, many cousins, and extended family members.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, February 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, on Wednesday, February 2, at 12 p.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.