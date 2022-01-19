John F. Bowlen, 86

John Francis Bowlen, age 86, a longtime resident of Quincy, died Jan. 9, 2022 at South Shore Hospital after a brave battle with the COVID virus.

Mr. Bowlen was born in Boston to the late John and Elizabeth (Leighton) Bowlen. He was raised and educated in South Boston, Jamaica Plain and New Ipswich, NH.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Sandra A. (Jordan) Bowlen of Quincy. Devoted, loving and cherished father of the late William Bowlen, Michael Bowlen and his wife Magdalena, Paula Bowlen, Brenda Chiu and her husband Bun, Craig Bowlen and his wife Heidi and Philip Bowlen. Loving grandfather to Michael, Amy, Emalie and the late Brittany Bowlen, Stanley, Eliza and Wesley Chiu. He is also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He is predeceased by his siblings, Mary (Evans), Edward, Barbara and Albert Bowlen.

Mr. Bowlen retired at age 69 from the oil heat industry. He worked as an oil heat technician and service manager for Granite City Coal and Oil, Whaleco and Atlas Oil/Petro.

He enjoyed taking car trips to the country side with his wife Sandra, visiting all of New England. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting casinos.

Mr. Bowlen was a wonderful and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His strength, wisdom, loving ways and sense of humor will be greatly missed. “You’re a good guy Mr. B.”

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.