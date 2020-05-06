John F. Clark

John Francis Clark of Squantum died May 3 at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He is survived by son, John Clark; daughters, Sheila Clark & Anne Lawlor; grandson, Sam Lawlor; sisters-in-law, Gloria MacDonald, Rose Clark & Jean Clark; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Born May 7, 1929 in South Boston to Francis Clark and Eleanor Kennedy Clark, the family moved to the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy that fall. He attended Squantum Elementary School and North Quincy High School.

After joining the US. Merchant Marines at age 16, he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean conflict in March 1951. He served as part of the Army of Occupation in Japan and was discharged at the rank of corporal in May 1953.

On June 7, 1953, he married Marie MacDonald at the Star of the Sea Catholic Church. In 1958, the couple purchased a home in Squantum where they resided for the rest of their lives. After his discharge from military service, he worked at the New England Telephone & Telegraph Company until he retired in 1991.

He was a long-term member and former commander of the American Legion, Robert I Nickerson Post 382, Squantum, and was active in veterans affairs. Mr. Clark was an annual participant in the Squantum Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony and Parade, as well as in Memorial Day events.

His community knew and respected him as a straight shooter, always fair and honest. A skilled carpenter and qualified plumber, he used his talents to improve and keep his home on Essex Street in ship shape, as well as performing complete projects at family’s and neighbors’ houses. He was always the first to go far beyond lending a hand. His garden and yard were always impeccably neat—he took greatest pride and joy in his lawn, which rivaled the quality of the Augusta National Golf Course.

In light of current circumstances, all services will be private with burial at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.

Although we cannot gather together with John’s family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.