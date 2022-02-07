John F. Clarke, 73

John Francis Clarke, age 73, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Boston, to the late Roswell and Olive (Riedel) Clarke. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1965, and had lived in Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed as a union bricklayer and was a proud member of Local 52 for fifty-six years.

John and his wife, Lynda, raised their sons in Milton for over twenty years.

He was a life member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks where he made many friendships.

John enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved spending summers in Ogunquit, Maine. Most of all, John was devoted to his family, especially his three cherished grandchildren.

Beloved husband for fifty years of Lynda H. (Parks) Clarke.

Devoted father of John Francis Clarke, Jr. and his wife Julie of Milton, and Matthew Coe Clarke of Quincy.

Cherished grandfather of Petal, Christian, and Taylor.

John was one of eight siblings.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.

