John F. Connor, age 81, of Quincy, died peacefully at home July 17 after a series of long illnesses.

The son of proud Irish immigrants Thomas and Kathleen Connor, Mr. Connor was born and raised in the Codman Square section of Dorchester. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1958 and served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts from 1961 to 1964.

Mr. Connor worked his way through college, tending bar and driving streetcars for the MBTA while earning a Bachelor and a Master of Education from Boston State College. He taught both primary and secondary students for many years in English, social studies, and reading in the Boston Public Schools system, at various schools in Dorchester, South Boston, Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park. Mr. Connor moved to his first home in Quincy in 1976, where he lived until his death.

He was an accomplished organist, singer and storyteller, entertaining friends and family both at home and at various establishments throughout Greater Boston and the White Mountain Valley in New Hampshire. An avid skier, he was a member of the Brettl-Hupfers Ski Club and later purchased his second home at the Linderhof Country Club in Bartlett, NH. Mr. Connor was a gentleman, with a generosity of spirit and boundless love for everyone he knew. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by brother Roger Connor and his wife Marie of Randolph, sister-in-law Nancy (Gurry) Connor of Dedham, loving friend and caregiver Patrick Dwyer and their beloved dog Buster of Quincy. Brother of the late Robert Connor of Dedham, Ann (Connor) Regan of Quincy, and Thomas Connor of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Visiting hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Dolan Funeral Home, East Milton Square.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11:45 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Those who would like to attend the service may join the funeral procession no later than 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home or 11:30 a.m. at the front gate of the cemetery.