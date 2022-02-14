Menu

John F. Hanrahan, 76

John F. Hanrahan, of Quincy, 76, passed away Jan. 30.

John was predeceased by his parents, LT Lawrence (Larry) Hanrahan retired QFD, and his mother Alva (Fleury) Hanrahan.  John was a lifelong resident of Quincy and retired from the Quincy Public Works Water Department.

John proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam with the HMM 364 Purple Foxes.

John enjoyed boating, raising German Short Haired Pointers and trips to Maine, and several trips to mid-western states.

John leaves behind family, friends, and a close group of his fellow Marines.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours for John Saturday from 10- 11 a.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Military Honors and burial immediately following in the Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Veteran Organization of your choice.

For online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.

