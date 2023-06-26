John F. ‘Jake’ Hanly, 89

John F. “Jake” Hanly, age 89, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, June 23, 2023 at Boston Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Dorchester, to the late John F. Hanly and Lillian A. (Gorman) Young. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of Dorchester High School, Class of 1951. He lived in Quincy’s Houghs Neck for over seventy years.

Jake was employed as a tool and die maker for the Polaroid Corporation for over twenty years and had been retired for many years.

Jake had a passion for boating and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the Quincy Yacht Club and had served as treasurer. He was also a member of Harvey’s Salt Water Fishing Club.

Jake and his wife, Gabe, enjoyed traveling and cruises, especially to Bermuda. He also enjoyed playing on Louis softball, golf, and bowling teams.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-seven years of Ellen J. “Gabe” (Gabriel) Hanly.

Devoted father of Lynn A. Hanly and her partner Bill Junglen of Ohio, Patty DeCosta and her partner Rick Cross, Debby Parrish and her husband Chuck, all of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of five and great grandfather of six.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Lawrence J. Hanly and Elizabeth A. Irwin.

A Celebration of Jake’s Life will be held at the Quincy Yacht Club, 1310 Sea St., Quincy, on Saturday, July 8, from 12 – 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jake’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, c/o 227 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169.

