John F. Jennette, 88

Deacon John F. Jennette passed away peacefully on November 30, 2021 at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Boston; the only child of John and Helen Jennette. He resided in both Quincy and Braintree. John married the love of his life, Anne M. (Joyce) Jennette on Aug. 25, 1956 and enjoyed 63 loving years of marriage. His greatest passion was watching his family grow into four generations and leading a life of faith and love.

John was predeceased by his wife, Anne. Loving father of eight children, Karen (Brian) White, Loveland, OH, John III, Norfolk, MA, Susan (Rich) DiPietro, Weymouth, MA, Mark (Terri), San Diego, CA, Paul (Laura), Weymouth, MA, Kevin (Dawn), Mansfield, MA, David (Alison), Weymouth, MA, and Brian (Heather), San Diego, CA. Beloved grandfather of 20 grandchildren, Corey, Eric, Lauren, Suzanne, Kristen, Jessica, Jordan, Ryan, Chelsey, Patrick, Alexandra, Shawn, Michelle, Michael, Nicole, Jake, Amanda, Kyla, Fiona and Graham. Great Grandpa to five great grandchildren – Isaac, Reagan, Jackson, Eleanor and Andi.

John served his country in the U.S. Army. When he returned, he married his sweetheart, and went on to start the foundations of a large, beautiful family. He graduated with a degree from Northeastern University and worked as the director of maintenance at the Boston Housing Authority for many years, and later as a construction manager for the New England Medical Center (presently Tufts). He embraced a hard work ethic but enjoyed relaxing with his wife and children camping and travelling. He also enjoyed spending time with all his family at “The Cottage” on White Island Pond in Plymouth which remains as a vibrant, family gathering place.

Deacon John was a deacon for 45 years at Saint Joseph’s Parish in Quincy. His ability to connect with people made him a pillar in the religious community. He baptized over a thousand babies, ministered dozens of couples for marriage and trained hundreds into the Catholic faith. His support, love and presence were felt during the many shared religious occasions with other parishioners.

John had a way of celebrating life’s simplest joys especially when it came to family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He formed strong bonds with each and every one of them showing an interest in even the smallest things. He spent hours chatting and asking questions while helping navigate life, love, jobs, and faith. He had a way of giving it to you straight all the while making you feel cared for loved and supported.

His announced laugh, overly loud, never failing “Happy Birthday Song,” constant support and caring for others and unyielding faith in God will be missed dearly by all and most by his grieving family. His legacy will continue to live through his family, his community, and his love for Christ.

Family and Friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, December 10, from 4 to 8 pm at St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, MA. On Saturday there will be a Mass at 10 am at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High Street, Canton, MA 02021.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Saint Joseph’s Church Food Pantry, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.