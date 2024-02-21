John F. Joyce, 70

John F. Joyce, age 70, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, December 22, 2023 at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.

John was born in Quincy, to the late Francis and Stella (Walsh) Joyce. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1971.

He was employed as a laborer with the Galvin Construction Company in Quincy for twenty years.

John was a member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club in Quincy where he enjoyed many friendships.

He was an avid Boston sports fan.

Beloved father of Erin N. Bigham of Braintree and loving grandfather of Jessie Bigham.

Devoted brother of the late Brenda Borkowski.

Graveside Services will be conducted on Friday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m., at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.