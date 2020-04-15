John F. Mahoney, MD, 73

John F. Mahoney, MD, age 73, of Quincy passed away April 10 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Celine T. (Totten); daughter Lesley A. O’Connell and her husband Patrick of South Dartmouth, son Jon D. Mahoney and his wife Rachel of Southington, CT, and son Andrew B. and his wife Sheila of Squantum; grandchildren Jack O’Connell of South Dartmouth, Landon, Eve, Norah, and Mary Mahoney of Southington, CT, and Stella Mahoney of Squantum. Brother of Elizabeth Mahoney of Braintree, Paul Mahoney and his wife Kathleen of Plymouth, and Margaret Mahoney Corbi. Brother-in-law of Linda Totten of Quincy, Nancy Ahearn and her husband Michael of Quincy, and Daniel Totten and his wife Lisa of Quincy. Nephew of Carol Powell of West Roxbury. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents John F. and Margaret (Powell) Mahoney and his mother- and father-in-law Celine (McNeil) and Daniel Totten.

Born in Boston and raised in Brighton, John graduated from Boston College High School, Boston College, and St. Louis University Medical School. He worked as a neurologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Milton, Carney Hospital, and Quincy Medical Center for 49 years. His passion for medicine and commitment to helping others were the cornerstones of his vibrant medical practice. John was relentless in solving even the most elusive neurological enigmas for his patients, always from a place of compassion.

John’s innate curiosity also drew him to books, documentaries, and music. His wide-ranging tastes ran the gamut from historical fiction to rock ‘n’ roll. He was a devoted fan of Boston’s professional sports teams and, in his younger days, he was an avid runner, completing ten Boston Marathons. He lived in Quincy for more than 40 years and enjoyed summers in Pocasset with his family.

But most of all, John was a giver: of his time, his wisdom, and his heart. He made everyone feel like they were the most special person in the room with his welcoming smile. He will be remembered for his quick wit and quirky sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to his family.

Due to the current COVID-19 Health Department directives, services will be private and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

For guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com.

Contributions may be made in John’s memory in support of the Biology Department at Boston College, Cadigan Alumni Center, 2121 Commonwealth Avenue, Brighton, MA 02135, by visiting www.bc.edu/content/bc-web/offices/alumni/giving/17x1sc.html?&utm_medium=alias, or to a charity of choice.