John F. Morrell, 89

John F. Morrell of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family on Monday, March 28th, 2022. He was 89 years young.

He was born in Roxbury to Frank and Florence (Mitchell) Morrell, and was raised in Houghs Neck where he spent most of his life. John served his country first in the National Guard and then as an Airman in the United States Air Force. After serving, John worked with his family’s construction company until he found his true calling on the ocean as a lobsterman.

John was an avid fisherman. He spent his summers on the water in Quincy and winters in Key West. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. John also loved his time at the Quincy Yacht Club. He believed in squeezing every last drop out of life and he did. When he turned 80 he and a friend went skydiving to celebrate! John lived his life to the fullest and encouraged all to do the same. Veteran’s Day was a favorite holiday where he worked with friends to organize a fishing trip out on the harbor for disabled veterans followed by an annual dinner at the Quincy Yacht Club. John was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

Beloved husband of Ellen M. (O’Donnell) Morrell of Quincy. Devoted father to Sandra Morrell of Quincy, Catherine Rudolph and her husband Chesley of FL, Michele Hart and her husband Jack of South Boston and stepfather of Michele Occhipinti and her husband Joseph of Bradford. Loving brother of Tommy Morrell of Quincy and Danny Morrell and his wife Marilyn also of Quincy. He was also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He is predeceased by his son John Morrell, Jr., three daughters: Brenda Simone, Peggy Morrell and Nicole Presente, and his siblings: Arthur Morrell, Billy Morrell, Buddy Morrell, Nancy McArdle, and Albie Mitchell.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, April 2, in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy.

Interment at the VA National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

