John F. Welch, 71

John F. Welch, Major, Ret., age 71, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1968. He attended the former Lowell Technological Institute and Bridgewater State College. He lived in Quincy for the past twenty-five years. He had previously lived in San Francisco, Calif.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert M-16 Badge, and Marksmanship M-14 Badge with 2 Overseas Bars. He later served in the Army Reserve during the Persian Gulf War and retired as a Major.

John was a member and past commander in the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts.

He worked as a software programmer for The Charles Schwab Corporation in San Francisco, Calif. Earlier in his career, he was employed at the former Polaroid Corporation.

Devoted father of Francis H. Wong.

Beloved son of the late Robert E. and Mary Virginia (Riley) Welch.

Dear brother of Robert E. Welch, Jr., BG, Ret., and his wife Janet of East Taunton, Ann “Nancy” Welch of Abington, Virginia M. “Ginnie” Arienti of Hanover and her late husband Charles.

John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Monday, March 21, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Tuesday, March 22, at 12:30 p.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

