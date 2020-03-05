John G. Burke, 86

John G. “Jack” Burke, age 86, of Braintree, died March 2, 2020.

Jack grew up in Quincy and was inducted into the Quincy High School Hockey Hall of Fame. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and later went on to work for Bethlehem Steel/General Dynamics as an engineer draftsman.

Family was everything to Jack and he loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s games and activities.

He is the beloved husband of Gloria J. (Belcastro) Burke. Loving father of Chyrel Angelini and her husband Dr. Domenic Angelini of Plymouth; John G. Burke, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Plymouth; Gary Burke and his wife Tracy of Braintree; and the late Sandra Alvarado. Proud “Papa” of Paul and Margie Alvarado of Milford, Christopher Alvarado of Braintree, Jaclyn Angelini of Quincy, Nicholas Angelini of South Boston, Melissa Burke of Abington, John Burke III of Brooklyn, New York, Kyle Burke and wife Brittney of Weymouth, Reilly Burke of Braintree and great grandchildren Tyler Alvarado and Logan Burke. Brother of the late Cathy Tocchio and Charlotte Regan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street) followed by a service in the funeral home at 12:30 PM.

Burial with military honors in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.