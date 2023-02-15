John G. Feller, 86

John Gregory Feller, 86, was born on Feb. 2nd, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts. John entered into eternal rest on Jan. 6th, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

John was intelligent and hard-working, he dedicated over 40 years of hard work while employed as a UPS Driver.

Dear cousin of Dorothy Feller of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, February 17th from 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.