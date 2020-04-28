John G. LeBlanc, 68

John “Jack” Gilbert LeBlanc, age 68, died Sunday April 26, 2020 after a long illness.

A lifelong resident of Quincy he was the only son of Pierre L.G. LeBlanc and Madeline Thompson LeBlanc. He was a graduate of St. Ann’s, Wollaston, North Quincy High School and Northeastern University. He retired from a lengthy career in financial services in 2018.

Mr. LeBlanc is survived by his partner Maureen Kelly, sons Daniel and his wife Holly, and Michael, grand-daughter Tessa, sisters Claire McNally and her husband Michael, and Jean Oakes and her husband Tom, nieces Stacey and Stephanie, late nephew Stephen and many grand-nieces and nephews.

Friends likely had many adjectives to describe Jack such as strong, a voracious eater, genuine, well-read and kind. But the labels he loved most were friend, father, coach and Boston sports fan. He enjoyed the 10 pack at Fenway every year with the guys, his annual pilgrimage to Gillette and his Monday golf league.

In this COVID time of restrictions and absence of ritual you may be wondering how best to honor Jack’s memory. His family urges that you consider honoring his life and his two-and-a-half-year cancer battle by contributing to his favorite charity, The Jimmy Fund, at jimmyfund.org/gift. Or you may choose to donate to VNA Care Network and Hospice at vnacarenetwork.org, who tenderly cared for him at home these past months.

Jack’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all who supported Jack through his life and illness. There are so many that helped ferry Jack to/from his numerous appointments, feasted with him at local eateries and visited with Jack in his home or by phone in true acts of friendship. Jack often reflected on Jim Valvano’s ESPY Awards Speech; “Cancer can take away my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind; it cannot touch my heart and it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever.”

Immediate services for John are private.

Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.