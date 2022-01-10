John “Jerry” G. Mullen, 66, of Quincy died at his home surrounded by his family on January 7, 2022.

The beloved husband of 25 years to Susan (Duffy) Mullen of Quincy. Cherished father of Christine M. Ells and her husband Joshua of Whitman, Russell Mullen and his wife Melissa of Hanson, Robert Mullen and his wife Karen of Halifax, Jason Amato and his wife Matura of Weymouth, Patrick Mullen and his wife Courtney of Mansfield and Daniel Amato and his wife Jessica of Weymouth. Brother of Thomas Mullen and his wife Rosalind of Quincy, Lori Debenntecourt and her husband Ted of Plymouth, Frank Mullen and his wife Barbara of Hanover, Joe Mullen and his wife Maryanne and William Mullen and his wife Hong all of Quncy. Jerry is also survived by 11 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A lifelong Quincy resident, Jerry worked as a mechanic for many years before retiring. He enjoyed camping and boating. A member of Local #4, Jerry was proud to be an American and was very active in the veteran community, volunteering and helping out wherever he was needed. He was grateful for all the sacrifices our veterans made in order for us to enjoy our freedom.

The fabric of his life was his family. He was so devoted to them and so very proud of each of them. They were what gave his life meaning. Jerry will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday morning, January 12 from 10am to 12 noon in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 40 Sea St. NORTH WEYMOUTH followed by a Funeral service which will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon in the NORTH WEYMOUTH McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quincy Veterans Services Department, 24 High School Ave., Quincy, MA 02169.