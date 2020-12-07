John G. Petrishen, 71

John George Petrishen, 71, of Quincy, passed away Dec. 3 at home after a brief illness.

A 41 year-employee of the U.S. Postal Service – mostly the South Boston Postal Annex – John loved a good political discussion, and reveled in exploring the contrarian view. Happiest in his early years growing up in Sudbury – where he enjoyed playing baseball – John often talked of being a lawyer before life got in the way.

Predeceased by his beloved sister Sharon Gould, who died in 1977, John graduated from Westfield State College with a history degree. He often worked two jobs at the same time in his early years to survive in Boston and support his family. Sleep was optional. John had a healthy appetite for food, sports and news. He read multiple papers daily, with a penchant for the headlines of the New York Post.

John is survived by his children: Jeffrey Petrishen, 44, of Greensboro, North Carolina, Maxine Petrishen-Spencer, 39, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and Natasha Petrishen-Channer, 34, of Boston. He is also survived by his younger brother, Michael, 66, of Tewksbury, who always enjoyed trying to get into those old baseball games. He is predeceased by his mother, Laura (Heermance) McIntyre of Hardwick, and father, John Petrishen, of Hudson, New York.

Services are private for the family.