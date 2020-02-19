John H. Boyle, 90

John H. Boyle, age 90, of Marshfield, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the comfort of his daughter’s home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Greenock, Scotland, to the late John and Mary (Connelly) Boyle. He was raised and educated in Greenock and went on to serve in the merchant marines in Scotland, before immigrating to the United States in 1950, settling in Cambridge. Along with his brothers, he worked to bring other members of his family to America, including his fiancée, Sarah.

John had lived in Marshfield for the past four years, previously in Quincy for over sixty years. John was proud to have served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He received the Army Occupation Medal for his service overseas in Germany.

John was employed as a supervisor at Grass Instruments in Quincy and Braintree for forty years. He had been retired for many years. Later in life, John earned his Bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University.

He was a longtime active parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in West Quincy where he assisted in fundraising efforts for the elevator fund. He was also a popular and much-loved volunteer at the Kennedy Senior Center in Quincy where he enjoyed many friendships. He was also a frequent participant in the Quincy Senior Olympics.

A loyal fan of the Celtic Football Club, John was a dedicated member of the Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club of Dorchester.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Sarah (MacMillan) Boyle. Devoted father of John G. Boyle and his wife Patricia of Harrisburg, Pa., Agnes M. Kane and her husband Thomas of Marshfield. Loving grandfather of Kevin Boyle, William Kasper, Matthew Boyle, Neil Boyle, and Sarah Kane. Cherished great grandfather of Jude, Bernadette, Luke, and Genevieve Kasper, Sean, Teagan, Cooper, and Mackenzie Boyle. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, February 24, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 – 5 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, c/o 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170.

