John H. Cummings, Jr., 86

John H. Cummings Jr., known as Jack, 86, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 22nd. Jack was born in Boston, MA to Mary (Gioncardi) and John Cummings. He and his younger sister, Carol, were raised in Quincy.

Jack met Ann Karlsen, his wife of 62 years, when he was 19 and she was 17. They worked together at Jason’s Record store in Quincy. Their boss thought it would be a good idea for the two of them to go on a date and gave them tickets to an Elvis movie premiere. Ann was hesitant at first, as she thought Jack was a flirt, but she decided to go with him and the rest is history. They moved to Easton, MA in 1967, and had two sons, David and Scott. Jack loved taking his family to Saturday night dinners and to Boston Bruins games. He also loved spending time with his sister Carol Connelly, her husband Joe, and their children, Michael, Mark, Dawn and L’Oren. Together, they had boisterous gatherings at the holidays.

Jack was an incredibly loving grandfather to Dave’s children, Owen and Claire, and to Scott and his wife’s, Cara’s twins, Claudia and Brandon. Since Jack was a kid at heart himself, he could easily relate to his grandchildren. He loved offering them chocolate the minute they walked through the front door and taking them out for ice cream during their annual vacations to Cape Cod.

Jack’s pets were a big source of happiness for him. Over the years, he and Ann’s home was filled with cats and dogs. He would take his beloved beagle mix, Maggie, out for walks around their neighborhood and enjoyed chatting with the neighbors. His most recent cat, Aggie, couldn’t wait for him to sit down in his favorite recliner so she could jump in his lap and curl up for the evening.

Professionally, he started his career in sales at Jordan Marsh in Boston. However, he wanted to be his own boss so he opened his first camera store in 1971 in Holbrook. Soon after, in 1973, he opened Bridgewater Camera which he owned for 25 years. He also introduced his sister Carol to the business and together they opened C & J Camera in Hanson.

Jack loved socializing. He enjoyed being part of a weekly bowling league with Ann for many years. In his role as a portrait photographer, he had a wonderful sense of humor which would put his customers at ease.

Upon retiring, Jack joined the Easton Lions club where was voted Lion of the Year in 2016 and 2023. While a Lion, he volunteered a tremendous amount of time working at their thrift store. He loved a good bargain, and after working in sales, was adept at selling items for a good price knowing the profits were going to the Massachusetts Eye Research Fund.

Funeral services were held June 28 at the Covenant Congregational Church, 204 Center Street, North Easton, MA 02356. Burial was at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. Arrangements were by the Kane Funeral Home, Easton.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Easton Lions Club Massachusetts Eye Research Fund or the Animal Protection Center of South Easton, MA.