John H. Logan, 89

John H. Logan, age 89, of Quincy, formerly a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Monday, November 27, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

John was born in Boston, to the late James and Catherine (McDermott) Logan. He was raised and educated in Roxbury and was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School. He lived in Quincy for six years, previously in Braintree for over forty years, and earlier in Dorchester and Roxbury.

He was employed as a computer technician for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and as a building manager for the City of Boston for many years.

John served in the United States Army during the Korea War era from 1955-1957.

He enjoyed being outside, especially walks at the beach, gardening and time spent with his family. He was especially proud of his two cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-eight years of the late Katherine T. (Lynch) Logan.

Devoted father of Jillian K. Woodworth and her husband Nicholas Woodworth, Cmdr., U.S.N. of East Greenwich, R.I.

Loving grandfather of Emma Grace Woodworth and Liam James Woodworth.

John was one of five siblings and is survived by his dear brother, Henry Logan and his wife Joanne of Weymouth.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, December 6, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, on Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.dana-farber.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.