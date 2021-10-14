John H. Ventosi, 87

John H. Ventosi, age 87, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Carney Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of his loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Domenic and Alice M. (Jolly) Ventosi, he was raised and educated there.

John was proud to have served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict.

He was employed with the City of Quincy’s Highway Department for thirty-eight years and had been retired for many years.

John was known as a hard worker, always working two jobs to support his family. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine J. (Johndrow) Ventosi. Devoted father of Catherine Ventosi of Quincy, Domenic Ventosi and his wife Cristina of Braintree, Thomas Ventosi and his wife Julie of Quincy, and predeceased by John “Vinny” Ventosi and Elizabeth Landry. Loving grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of seventeen.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy, on Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m. Military honors will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending should use the Chickatawbut Road gate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Families Assisting Families, c/o Eastern Bank, 63 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.