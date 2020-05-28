John I. Barr Jr.

John Ignatius Barr Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday May 24, 2020.

John was born September 4, 1925 in Verona, PA. John’s parents, John I. Barr, Sr. and Theresa (Taylor) Barr started their young family while John Sr. was on a temporary assignment in Pennsylvania for Gulf Oil’s Boston office. John was raised in Roxbury, attended Abby May and Dudley Elementary Schools, the James P. Timilty Junior High the Mechanic Arts High School. John proudly withdrew from high school to enlist in the Marines Corps during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre. After completion of WWII, John returned to Boston where he enrolled at Boston Teachers College, earning both Bachelor and Masters Degrees.

John moved to Quincy in 1951 and taught at Archbishop Williams High School for two years before beginning a 35-year career with the Boston Public Schools as a teacher and administrator. Upon completion of his Boston Public Schools career, he commenced a position as a Veterans Administration real estate appraiser.

In 2001 John retired and renewed his interest in reading mysteries and poetry. John will be remembered for his eternal optimism, positive spirit, love of woodworking and summers on Cape Cod.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Grace (Shea) Barr, his children, John Barr and Sheila Barr, both of Plymouth, Mary Viseckas and Brendan Barr, both of New York and Justin Barr of Quincy, three granddaughters and one great grandson. John is predeceased by his parents, five siblings and his late wife Jean (Bowen).

Visiting hours and Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Mary’s Church, Quincy will be private. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

The family respectfully requests no flowers. As an expression of sympathy for those who wish, memorial donations in John’s memory may be made to the Thomas Crane Public Library Foundation, 40 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

