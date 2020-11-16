John J. Connolly, 92

John J. Connolly of Waltham, formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, died at his home after a long illness on November 11, 2020 at the age of 92.

John was born March 12, 1928 in Boston to Coleman and Mary (Doyle) Connolly. He is survived by his loving sister Josephine McLean of Pembroke, his loyal friend Eli K. of Waltham, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews. He was the beloved brother of the late Mary Loring Patti, Nancy Burke, Margaret Noonan Kall, Eleanor Lynch Mahoney and Theresa Prada.

John graduated from Boston English High School then served in the United States Navy during WWII. He retired from Boston Edison in 1994 after a 40 year career where he was an active union member. One of the highlights of John’s life was attending the Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C. where he met Ronald Reagan. He was also invited to Vice President Bush’s house for lunch during the Reagan presidency and had lunch with the late First Lady Barbara Bush while the vice president himself was occupied with an emergency international affair.

John enjoyed frequent travels especially to his favorite destination, London. He was an avid reader of history and political novels. He was best known and loved for his ability to engage his family and friends in rousing political discussions always with a smile on his face. John loved a good Connolly get together where he was able to spend time with family and impart his knowledge of the family’s Irish heritage and his opinion on the current political landscape. He will be sorely missed by those who were fortunate enough to know and love him.

Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11 AM in Our Lady of Good Counsel (Holy Trinity Parish), Quincy. Visiting hour in the Church prior to the Mass from 10-11 AM. Burial Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy

Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter or the American Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.