John J. “Dapper” O’Neil, of Quincy, and formerly of Dorchester and Milton, died peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was 95 years old.

Born in East Boston on November 26, 1926, he was the son of the late John J. and Olive M. (Tibbitts) O’Neil. John was raised in East Boston. As a young man, he worked as a tunnel worker and longshoreman. He was the proprietor of many Boston taverns; The Famous Café in the South End, the 1310 Lounge, Peggy O’Neil’s, and Blend. John would have never retired if it was up to him. He loved the business.

His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. When not working, John loved looking at the views of Quincy Bay and Boston skyline from the deck of his home in Houghs Neck. He was an avid Pool player, his favorite shot, the ”3 Cushion Side”. He enjoyed sports, traveling, music, dancing, and spending time with his family. He was well respected and will be dearly missed.

John was the beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (Peggy) (Morgan) O’Neil, who passed away in 2011. The two were married for 57 loving years. He was the devoted father of John “Jay” O’Neil Jr.- Cheryl Farrell of Weymouth, Caron M. O’Neil-Susan O’Malley of Weymouth, Deborah A. O’Neil-late John Rice of Florida, Darren J. O’Neil and his wife Debbie of Hanover, Tracy A. Campbell and her husband Paul of Weymouth, Peggy O’Neil-Simone and her husband Richard of Quincy, Lianne C. McGarry and her husband Kevin of Weymouth, William and Gary O’Neil of Raynham and Theresa “Terry” O’Leary of Quincy. John was the loving grandfather of John “Jay” III, Jaclyn, the late Jayme, D.J., Devin, Dylan, Kevin Jr., Courtney, Caitlin, Kyle, Corbin, and Colby. He was the dear brother of the late James “J.O.” O’Neil and the loving uncle of Jimmy, Johnny, and Joseph O’Neil. And many more nieces and nephews.

John leaves those who he loved, and those who loved him, his advice on living a happy life; “ We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.”

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, January 21, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Face masks are required to be worn by all guests who enter the church.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial contributions may be sent in John’s name to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Ave., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02115.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences and directions.