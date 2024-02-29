John J. Evans Jr., 81, of Quincy, originally from South Boston, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2024, surrounded by family. John, known to friends as “Jay”, was the son of the late John and Margaret Evans.

Jay enlisted in the Army National Guard before joining the Boston Police Dept. He would eventually land his dream job as a Firefighter on the Boston Fire Dept. His career would span 36 years, the majority of it serving as the senior Captain of Engine 8 in Boston’s North End. He was a star athlete growing up in Southie, playing both baseball and hockey for Boston State College. His exuberance for hockey would lead him to coach and referee for many years in the Quincy Youth Hockey program. He spent his summers in Maine and the winters on vacations in warm destinations as much as he could. Foremost in his life was family, especially his wife, from whom he was inseparable.

He was the devoted husband of the late Carol Evans for almost 50 years; proud father to Jay and his wife Heidi, of Windham, NH, and Kristina Galligan and her husband Jamie of Houghs Neck; brother to Betsy Canavan and her late husband Paul, Marjorie Grennon and her husband John, Janice Donovan and husband Bobby; brother in law to the late Helen Wall and her late husband George, Jeanette Meyer and her late partner Bill Stocker, and Fred Meyer and his wife Laurie; adored by his grandchildren, Carter John Evans, Carolynne “Callie” Galligan, Xander Adams Evans, and James Evans Galligan. Loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:15am prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.